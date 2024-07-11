Swimming coach, accomplice arrested for gold theft in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 39-year-old woman swimming coach at a reputed swimming centre in Thalagattapura and her friend have been arrested for stealing gold ornaments from a woman customer. The incident happened on June 9.

The complainant had come to the pool with her daughter as the latter was enrolled there to learn swimming. Before entering the pool with her child, the woman had kept two of her chains and a pair of bangles in the locker at the changing room. The locker did not have any keys. After she returned, she found her ornaments missing from her bag and filed a complaint with the police.

The arrested have been identified as Mamatha, a resident of Uttarahalli, and her friend Swamy (42), a cab driver residing in Anjanapura. Mamatha was arrested on July 7 while her partner in crime was arrested on July 8. The gold ornaments worth around Rs 3 lakh were recovered from him.