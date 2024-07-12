BJP demands resignation of CM Siddaramaiah over alleged MUDA site irregularities

BENGALURU: Senior BJP leaders have continued their tirade against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). Former CM and BJP MP Jagadish Shettar accused Siddaramaiah of misusing his powers to get the MUDA sites to his wife and said that he must resign. Shettar said the probe must be handed over to the CBI as it is not possible to expect a fair investigation by the IAS officers who report to the CM.

Questioning Siddaramaiah’s claim that MUDA had encroached on their property to develop a layout, the former CM said what were they doing when MUDA officials were developing the layout. “Layout development work will not happen overnight. It will take six months to one year. You (CM) allowed MUDA to commit the mistake and got 14 sites allotted,” he alleged.

Shettar said the allotment of sites is against the rules and on the directives of the CM. The BJP leader said the report on the alleged irregularities in the Arkavathy Layout in Bengaluru during Siddaramaiah’s first tenure as CM was not yet tabled in the Assembly. He accused the Congress government of trying to cover up the irregularities.

On Friday, the BJP is staging a protest in Mysuru demanding Siddaramaiah’s resignation.