DRDO partners with Bengaluru firm for Indigenous NavIC chip development

BENGALURU: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has commissioned a Bengaluru-based firm to indigenously develop a receiver chip to acquire and disseminate Indian time for Navigation using the Indian Constellation (NavIC) developed by ISRO.

The IRNSS satellites, through NavIC, aim at providing directional mapping support to land, rail and air-based users to find routes to destinations easier. Presently, the service is largely dependent on the Global Positioning System (GPS) provided by the US constellation of navigation satellites.

DRDO and ISRO sources said while ISRO has already developed IRNSS satellites and is working towards making NavIC available to the common man, DRDO is indigenously developing a receiver chip and will give IRNSS Network Timing (IRNWT) time for dissemination.

DRDO has commissioned Bengaluru-based Accord Software and Systems Pvt Ltd (ASSPL), which will develop a customised and flexible timing system as per range requirements for NavIC. Sources in ASSPL said, “We are developing a completely Indian-made receiver for defence and commercial applications.

The need for this arose after the experience during the Kargil war where India’s request to the US for use of Global Positioning System (GPS) technology for information of the area was denied. We are now depending on GPS technology even on our mobile phones.”

The latest development will also significantly help the defence sector. “Work is on to shift Indian-based receivers, where the sector will have complete control. It is a 24-month project that began on July 1,” ASSPL sources said.