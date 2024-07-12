GTD urges Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to resign over alleged irregularities in MUDA, Valmiki corporation

MYSURU: Citing alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited, JDS state core committee president GT Devegowda sought Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation on moral grounds on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters here, Devegowda said that former CMs Ramakrishna Hegde and S Bangarappa had resigned from their posts, following allegations of irregularities.

“Siddaramaiah, who once adhered to a socialist ideology, must resign as CM, taking moral responsibility for the irregularities. As his name is linked to the illegal site allotment by MUDA, and with the financial transactions at the Valmiki Development Corporation having taken place after approval from the finance department, handled by Siddaramaiah, he should resign,” he reiterated.

Terming accusations made against him that he too had benefited from MUDA sites as baseless, Devegowda said neither he nor any of his family members have any MUDA sites in their name, nor do they own any fuel stations, hotels or resorts.

“If anyone proves that I have taken sites and am guilty, I will surrender the same. Congress leaders are making baseless accusations against me. There have been several irregularities in MUDA after the Congress came to power. I demand that the government hand over the case to the CBI and punish the guilty. The JDS will raise the issue in the Assembly session, which starts from July 15,” he said.

He also warned that he will lodge an FIR and send legal notices to anyone making baseless allegations against him. Stating that allotting sites for land losers under 50:50 ratio scheme has been practised since 2015 by the urban development authorities, Devegowda said the irregularities had been done by officials by allotting sites to non-land losers.

“The government had formed a committee headed by IAS officers, who are probing the irregularities in MUDA. Only after the report is submitted, the extent of irregularities, who benefited from the 50:50 scheme, and officials involved in the scam will be revealed,” the senior JDS leader said.