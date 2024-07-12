Karnataka HC exempts Yediyurappa from personal appearance in city court in POCSO case on July 15

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday adjourned to July 26 hearing on a petition filed by former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa seeking quashing of a POCSO case against him, and exempted the veteran BJP leader from personally appearing before a Bengaluru court in connection with the matter on July 15.

The Fast Track Court 1 for POCSO Act cases here on July 4 issued summons to the 81-year-old to appear before it on July 15.

The Criminal Investigation Department, which is probing the case, on June 27 filed a charge-sheet against him at the Fast Track Court.

A day later, the High Court had extended its interim order restraining the CID from arresting Yediyurappa after allowing the prosecution to file objections to the petition filed by him seeking quashing of the FIR, and then adjourned further hearing by two weeks, which ended today.

The CID, probing charges against Yediyurappa of sexually assaulting a minor girl, has alleged in the chargesheet that he and three other accused paid money to the alleged victim and her mother to buy their silence.