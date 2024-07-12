Security measures, cultural events top agenda as Tushar Girinath prepares for 76th Independence Day in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Following the security breach during the Republic Day celebration in January, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath held a preliminary meeting with officials to discuss preparations for the 76th Independence Day celebration, Manekshaw Parade Ground.

He instructed officials to ensure there is no confusion in the arrangement of seats, who would be allowed to enter from which gate, parking arrangement, route change etc.

This apart, he said that drinking water should be arranged by Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). He also said that there should be arrangement for temporary toilets in the grounds, and CCTV cameras should also be installed to prevent any untoward incident.

Proper arrangements should be made for cultural events. A team should be selected to sing ‘Naada Geete’ (state anthem) and ‘Raitha Geete’ (farmers’ anthem). Girinath also instructed the officials to have ambulance and necessary medical staff on standby, and ensure proper first aid system is in place.

Bangalore Urban DC Dayananda KA, Special Commissioner K Harish Kumar, and other senior officials from BBMP, PWD, Police Department, Kannada and Culture Department were present at the meeting.