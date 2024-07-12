State’s growth stalled by guarantee schemes, says Karnataka CM’s financial advisor

YALBURGA(KOPPAL): Basavaraj Rayareddy, financial advisor to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Thursday kicked up a storm stating that there is no money for development works in the state because of the guarantee schemes.

Participating in a farmers’ meeting after launching work on a lake at Mangaluru village in Yalburga taluk, he said the guarantee schemes have affected the state’s growth.

“Many legislators are demanding funds to take up development works in their constituencies, but there is no money with the government. We are spending around Rs 65,000 crore on the guarantee schemes. Since I am the financial advisor, I somehow manage to get grants,” he said.

The guarantees have become a burden on the government. “People want development. But believe me, there is absolutely no money. Since I am the financial advisor, I managed to get funds for the lake development project here,” he said.

Meanwhile, DyCM DK Shivakumar said the government is not facing any financial problems due to the guarantee schemes.

“Guarantee schemes are not draining any resources and we will continue them,” he said, replying to Rayareddy’s statement. “We have not introduced the guarantees for votes, they are meant to improve the lives of people, who have been badly affected by price rise,” he said.