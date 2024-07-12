Trade, immigration: Pillars of Indo-Canada relations amidst challenges

BENGALURU: Despite political and logistical challenges, trade and immigration remain vital aspects of the relationship between
Canada and India as the former continue to rely on immigration to meet its needs for skilled workers, particularly in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths (STEM), healthcare, and trade occupations, Cosmina Morariu, Partner in Fragomen Canada office, has said.
Themed around ‘Navigating policy and compliance in a dynamic immigration framework,’ the Fragomen India Symposium 2024 was held on Thursday during which senior delegates from India, Canada, U.S.A., and other countries stressed policy frameworks, bilateral relationships, and the strategic approaches for global mobility adopted by the foreign countries to improve the settlement experience for immigrants.
The international students, particularly those attending private colleges, face multiple challenges like the approval letters being issued without offering meaningful post-graduation opportunities which lead graduates to low-skill jobs, rather than positions aligned with their education.
Addressing the multiple challenges, Cosmina said that the Canadian government has initiated public consultations to gather input on immigration levels and to address such issues.
“Temporary residents converting to permanent residents are additionally seen as part of a broader strategy, and the government is carefully managing the balance between various immigration streams,” she highlighted.
She further added that the Canada’s immigration policy is designed to attract talent from around the world, offering flexibility in work permit categories and pathways from temporary to permanent residency.
This approach includes concessions for students such as allowing them to work during their studies.
Despite the high cost of living, Canada remains an attractive destination due to its stability, quality of life, and comprehensive immigration programs, Cosmina said and mentioned that the current administration emphasises sustainable growth, ensuring that newcomers are adequately supported with infrastructure, including hospitals, community centres, and educational systems.
India is the largest source of foreign students in Canada, with an estimated over 2 lakh Indian students studying there, the speakers reflected that the current geopolitical environment has introduced challenges, including increased scrutiny and suspension of visa categories, making it essential for both the countries to recognise the importance of resolving these issues to maintain smooth travel, trade, and immigration flows.