Trade, immigration: Pillars of Indo-Canada relations amidst challenges

BENGALURU: Despite political and logistical challenges, trade and immigration remain vital aspects of the relationship between

Canada and India as the former continue to rely on immigration to meet its needs for skilled workers, particularly in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths (STEM), healthcare, and trade occupations, Cosmina Morariu, Partner in Fragomen Canada office, has said.

Themed around ‘Navigating policy and compliance in a dynamic immigration framework,’ the Fragomen India Symposium 2024 was held on Thursday during which senior delegates from India, Canada, U.S.A., and other countries stressed policy frameworks, bilateral relationships, and the strategic approaches for global mobility adopted by the foreign countries to improve the settlement experience for immigrants.

The international students, particularly those attending private colleges, face multiple challenges like the approval letters being issued without offering meaningful post-graduation opportunities which lead graduates to low-skill jobs, rather than positions aligned with their education.

Addressing the multiple challenges, Cosmina said that the Canadian government has initiated public consultations to gather input on immigration levels and to address such issues.

“Temporary residents converting to permanent residents are additionally seen as part of a broader strategy, and the government is carefully managing the balance between various immigration streams,” she highlighted.