Bengaluru: Jumbos kill three in a week in Bannerghatta National Park

BENGALURU: There have been three deaths in the past week in and around Bannerghatta National Park (BNP). The fragmented national park abuts the state capital, Bengaluru, and faces constant threat of encroachment and garbage litter.

In the early hours of Friday, 55-year-old Hakki Pikki tribal Chikkamadaiah, who worked as a watcher, died in an elephant attack. According to his colleagues, the incident happened around 12.30am, when they were on night duty near Dodda Bande in Bannerghatta range of BNP. They saw an elephant herd pass by.

After some time, Chikkamadaiah heard a noise. He came out of his solar fence shed to check, when he was hit by a wild Makhana (tuskless male). The impact was so hard that he died on the spot, and his body was taken to Victoria Hospital for postmortem.

On July 10, Suresh, a 45-year-old villager, was found dead in Kodihalli range. On July 6, a 38-year old farmer was reported dead in the same range. The deaths were suspected to have been caused by a wandering wild tusker.

Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre and senior forest officials visited Chikkamadaiah’s family and condoled his death. Khandre announced compensation of Rs 25 lakh to each family, and a job to a family member on compassionate grounds.