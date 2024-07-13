Karnataka: Efforts on to grab Dalit graveyard in Bellandur

BENGALURU: Land mafia is making efforts to grab the 1.39-acre graveyard at Bhoganahalli in Bellandur ward, according to Aam Aadmi Party’s state organising secretary Ashok Mrutyunjaya and Karnataka Dalit Rakshana Vedike’s Bengaluru East president Suresh BN.

They alleged that construction debris is being dumped across the graveyard to change its status.

Ashok and Suresh said no action has been taken though they filed a complaint four months ago against the alleged attempts being made to encroach upon the graveyard land worth Rs 100 crore.

“We filed the complaint with officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and the Revenue Department. Local MLA Manjula Limbavali is aware of it, but has not taken any action to prevent the encroachment of the graveyard. With no response from the officials and elected representatives, we are planning to launch an indefinite protest to protect the graveyard,” Ashok said.

Suresh said when he raised the issue in the past, police cases were filed against him.

“The Revenue Department transferred the land to BBMP in 2009. But a prominent builder claims that the land belongs to him. Dalits bury their dead in this graveyard. The Dalit community will fight for justice,” Suresh said.

A senior official from BBMP’s Mahadevapura Zone said the claims made by the AAP leader and Dalit activists will be looked into.

BBMP engineers from Bellandur ward will be asked to look into the matter and file a report. If there is any encroachment, or debris is being dumped at the graveyard, action will be taken against the offenders. The BBMP will check with the Revenue Department and fence the land,” the BBMP official said.