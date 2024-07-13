Valmiki Corporation scam: Special court remands ex-minister Nagendra to five-day ED custody

BENGALURU: The special court remanded Ballari MLA B Nagendra to five day custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Saturday.

The ED arrested former minister B Nagendra on Friday night in connection with the multi-crore scam in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.

The special court judge, Santhosh Gajanan Bhat, remanded Nagendra to custody until July 18.

The central agency took Nagendra into its custody after a long day of questioning. He was picked up from his residence in Dollars Colony around morning and taken to the ED's office located at Shantinagar in Bengaluru.

The ED officials, who conducted search and seizure operations in connection with the scam, have been camping in Nagendra's house since Wednesday morning. The officials questioned Harish, the former minister's PA. They also questioned Nagendra's aide Chethan and media coordinator Nagaraj.

Raichur Rural MLA and Chairman of the corporation, Basvangoud Daddal's house was also raided, and former PA Pampanna was questioned for several hours on Thursday before being released at night. Meanwhile, Daddal was questioned from Friday morning until evening by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the state government to probe the scam.

The central agency conducted extensive searches at multiple locations across Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh and seized several documents, besides questioning many people in connection with the scam.

The incident came to light after Chandrashekaran P, a superintendent at the corporation, died by suicide at his residence in shivamogo and left behind a death note. He claimed unauthorized transfers of corporation funds amounting to Rs 94.7 crore.