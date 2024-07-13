When numismatics open window to world history

BENGALURU: Everyone has heard and read mythological tales of Ashwamedha Yagas, where a ruler would set his horse free to wander and if it was captured by any king there would be war. Many believe it to be just a tale.

But here is a coin to show and prove that such events did occur. The Ashwamedha gold dinara coin was minted during the Samudra Gupta period (334-370 CE). It has a writing in Brahmi script and depicts the queen -- Dattadevi -- wife of Samudra Gupta, as a goddess, standing on a lotus shaped pedestal on one side and on a sacrificial horse with all its four limbs on the other side.

Archie Maru, a numismatist and member of the Karnataka Numismatic Society (KNS), said that generally, writings on coins start from the 8 o’clock position. But on this coin, it starts from the 6 o’clock position. This is the first time that the coin is on display. The Gupta period from 320-550 CE is called the golden era and the coin shows just that, he said.

It is on display at the Nanya Darshini- 2024 exhibition of rare coins, stamps, currency notes and heritage items, organised by KNS.

The exhibition also displays the silver bent bar coin of the Gandhar dynasty, which ruled from 600 BCE to 300 CE. “This is known as the first Indian coin, minted at Gandhara Janapada, the present day Kandahar in Afghanistan. The coin has no script. It has two floral prints and experts are still trying to ascertain what they mean,” he added.