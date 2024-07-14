150km of roads in Bengaluru to be white-topped soon

BENGALURU: The BBMP on Monday will hold bhumi puja for its ambitious white-topping project worth Rs 1,700 crore that will cover 150 km. The puja will be held simultaneously at Malleswaram, Mahalakshmi Layout, Chamarajpet and Gandhi Nagar Assembly constituencies and the project will be initiated, officials said.

“The white-topping work will be done for all the arterial and sub-arterial roads as they keep developing potholes because of heavy traffic volumes,” a BBMP official said.

The BBMP will consult the traffic department and work on alternative routes and bear down on contractors to complete the work on time.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath had recently said agencies like the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) and others need to conduct surveys for their cables and pipes running along the roads decided for white topping and asked to speed up the work of shifting them. He had held an inter-departmental coordination meeting involving other civic agencies and announced that BBMP will take up white-topping projects in 15 different packages and asked BWSSB, BESCOM, GAIL, and others to conduct site surveys and submit a report. He had also stressed that he will not permit cutting of the road for any reason after the completion of the white-topping work.