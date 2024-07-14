Alive on paper: Dead engineer transferred in Karnataka

KALABURAGI: A strange incident of transferring an assistant engineer, who died six months ago, has come to light in Kalaburagi district.

T Manujunath, undersecretary, Urban Development Department, issued an order on July 9 transferring Ashok Putpak, who died six months ago when he was working in the Sedam town municipal council (TMC) office as assistant engineer, to the Madikeri city municipal council (CMC) office in Kodagu as junior engineer.

Sources in Sedam said many people, including officials from the Sedam town municipal council office office, attended the funeral of Ashok on January 13 (Ashok died on January 12) at Diggaon.

The department did not process his service benefits and other dues even after six months of his death and instead issued the order transferring him to Madikeri.

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr Sharanprakash Patil, who represents Sedam constituency in the state Legislative Assembly, told this newspaper that he will seek a report from the department on the matter of tranfer.