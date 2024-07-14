DRI arrests three, seizes cocaine, weed worth Rs 30 crore in Bengaluru

BENGALURU : After a drastic decrease in Afghanistan’s opium production, and increase in trafficking of cocaine, opioids including synthetic opioids has become a challenge for law enforcement officers across the globe including India.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Bengaluru zonal unit (BZU), intercepted a Kenyan who had travelled from Doha to Bengaluru in a Indigo airlines on July 12, and seized three kgs of cocaine worth Rs 30 crore in the international grey market, said informed sources. The accused has been arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985. Sources added that he had reportedly concealed the contraband narcotic drug in the false bottom of his check-in baggage.

“The accused was intercepted at the Kempegowda International Airport after elaborate surveillance. The passenger’s baggage contained packets of off-white powdered substance, weighing three kgs. The substance tested positive for cocaine, and the street value of the contraband is over Rs 30 crore,” said sources.

In an earlier instance, on July 5, on credible inputs the DRI, BZU officials intercepted two Indian women from Tamil Nadu, who had arrived at KIA from Bangkok and seized 3.2 kg of hydroponic weed from their baggage.