Forest officials arrest three for transporting deer meat in Karnataka's Kalghatgi range

DHARWAD: Forest officers in Kalghatgi range held three people in the act of transporting deer meat.

Sources said that the accused are farmers and they hunted the deer with the help of dogs. Officers are in search of a few more people. Based on the rumours, forest officials held an inspection and as they checked the vehicles, they found the meat.

In the last few months, there have been rumours that farmers along the forest areas have been indulged in hunting wild animals, to sell the meat in cities for higher prices. Earlier these practices were common at Alnavar forest range.

Speaking to this newspaper Arunkumar Astagi range forest officer said teams were formed to keep vigil and on Friday based on available information a flash raid was conducted at Kandli village forest belt. During interrogations with the three farmers, they managed to find the meat, besides, deer legs and skin and meat. In the sowing season hundreds of spotted deer throng fields in Kundgol, Alnavar and other regions.