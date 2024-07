SHIVAMOGGA : Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, who was scheduled to inaugurate various projects, including residential quarters for the police in Soraba and Thirthahalli on Saturday, returned to Bengaluru without attending any event, as an IndiGo flight carrying him and other passengers could not land at the Shivamogga airport due to unfavourable landing conditions. The flight took off from Bengaluru at 11.40 am and was scheduled to land in Shivamogga at 12.40 pm.

As the flight could not land, the minister's district tour was cancelled. G Parameshwara was to stay in Shivamogga district on Saturday and return to Bengaluru on Sunday. But a Star Air flight arriving from Tirupati landed soon after. A senior airport official told The New Sunday Express that the IndiGo flight could not land as the pilot decided against landing under poor weather conditions. The flight went aro-und for about 10 minutes and returned to Bengaluru.

"Just a few minutes after the IndiGo flight returned, a Star Air flight landed successfully at the airport," the official said.