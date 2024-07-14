Karnataka considers computer-based testing for CET amid NEET-UG controversy

BENGALURU : In view of the NEET-UG controversy, the Karnataka government is considering scrapping the pen and paper method in use for the Common Entrance Test (CET) and adopting the Computer-Based Testing (CBT) method.

Disclosing this at the Karnataka Examination Authority office here on Saturday, Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar said many states have already adopted the CBT method. “Preliminary discussions on adopting the CBT method are on,” he said.

Govt looking at CBT models of AP, Maharashtra: Sudhakar

“There should be uniformity in the examination system. We will see if the state has the infrastructure to do it. We have to keep in mind that students in rural areas will not have access to computers and will have to set up cyber centres for the purpose,” Sudhakar said. The minister said “sensitising” students to this new process will be crucial and teachers at the PU level have started doing it. The government is studying the CBT models of states such as Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. To curb malpractices, KEA will monitor the examination centres through a command control room. The new system uses biometric verification facial recognition, and AI to map individuals. Copying or unnatural behaviour of students will be flagged by the system. He said, “Today KEA is conducting exams for BMTC and KKRTC recruitments. While 8,479 individuals had applied, data shows only 2,600 appeared for the test. We will study the reasons for such low numbers.”