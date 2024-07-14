Karnataka releases 20k cusecs to TN from Kabini dam

MYSURU : Following heavy rain in the Wayanad region of Kerala, the Kabini reservoir in Karnataka is filled to the brim. As a reuslt, Karnataka has released 20,000 cusecs of water from the dam to Tamil Nadu. Irrigation officials have issued a flood warning for people residing in low-lying areas asking them to move to safer places.

The dam saw an inflow of 19,181 cusecs. The water level stood at 2,283.3 ft as against the maximum of 2,284 ft. The live storage level was 19.06 tmcft as against the full storage level of 19.52 tmcft.

Meanwhile, a bridge across the Kabini river in Beechanahalli was submerged owing to the outflow. More water is likely to be released from the dam based on the inflow. Irrigation officials have also released water to fill the tanks in Mysuru and Chamrajanagar districts.

The heavy downpour in the Kabini catchment areas has made the authorities release water in the interest of the dam safety, an official said.