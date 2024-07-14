New KEA app aims to assist rural students with CET form submission

BENGALURU : To ease the burden on students, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will soon launch an app that will give detailed instructions on how to fill forms and have step-by-step information on document verification for CET.

The app is in the final stages of development, said Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar on Saturday. “We see that many students from rural areas make mistakes while filling forms. Over 6,500 applications needed editing for this year’s CET. Students need to be trained,” the minister said.

The final seat matrix for engineering is expected to be released by the AICTE early next week, after which counselling will begin. KEA is awaiting the Supreme Court’s order on the NEET-UG admission process. Speaking about the NEET-UG row, Sudhakar said there is a need to analyse the admission criteria.

“Instead of offering admission on NEET-UG scores, 50% weightage should be given the student’s 2nd PU marks. This will guarantee meritorious students getting the seat,” he stated.