Shivamogga to Chennai flights to start on August 15

SHIVAMOGGA: MP B Y Raghavendra said that starting August 15, flight services from Shivamogga to Chennai will be operational. In addition to this, SpiceJet will operate weekly flights to major cities, including Hyderabad.

Raghavendra posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday that to address the need for aircraft landings during cloudy weather and nighttime, a letter has been sent to the airport management.

He further added that a meeting with officials has been scheduled in New Delhi on Wednesday to expedite these arrangements and that the issue is expected to be resolved promptly.