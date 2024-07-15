750 more AI cameras to streamline traffic management system in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: To enhance the traffic management system in the city, 750 additional artificial intelligence-enabled smart cameras will be added to the current network of 7,500 CCTV cameras across 3,000 crucial locations. The additional cameras will specifically target the city outskirts and key junctions where new traffic signals have been installed.

Speaking to TNIE, Additional Commissioner of Police (East) Raman Gupta explained that the purpose behind this is to assist in traffic management and to continuously monitor various incidents such as road rage, hit-and-run cases, harassment of women, and other law and order issues. These cameras, connected to the command centre, will be used for both maintaining law and order and managing traffic effectively, he said.

He also emphasised that other crucial aspects include ensuring the city’s safety through urban planning for environmental resilience and disaster preparedness, in close coordination with civic authorities and the fire department.

A senior police officer said as part of the safe city project, 150 watch towers and eight high-definition face-recognition cameras will be installed at bus stands, railway stations, airports and the Chinnaswamy stadium to keep an eye on troublemakers and suspicious individuals, in the third phase, which is expected to be completed by October this year.