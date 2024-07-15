750 more AI cameras to streamline traffic management system in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: To enhance the traffic management system in the city, 750 additional artificial intelligence-enabled smart cameras will be added to the current network of 7,500 CCTV cameras across 3,000 crucial locations. The additional cameras will specifically target the city outskirts and key junctions where new traffic signals have been installed.
Speaking to TNIE, Additional Commissioner of Police (East) Raman Gupta explained that the purpose behind this is to assist in traffic management and to continuously monitor various incidents such as road rage, hit-and-run cases, harassment of women, and other law and order issues. These cameras, connected to the command centre, will be used for both maintaining law and order and managing traffic effectively, he said.
He also emphasised that other crucial aspects include ensuring the city’s safety through urban planning for environmental resilience and disaster preparedness, in close coordination with civic authorities and the fire department.
A senior police officer said as part of the safe city project, 150 watch towers and eight high-definition face-recognition cameras will be installed at bus stands, railway stations, airports and the Chinnaswamy stadium to keep an eye on troublemakers and suspicious individuals, in the third phase, which is expected to be completed by October this year.
While high-definition face-recognition cameras will help in monitoring flow traffic, the watch towers provide broad, unobstructed views of public areas, enabling authorities to respond promptly to incidents, the officer said and added that together, the equipments will ensure public safety and facilitate rapid response to emergencies, thus making urban environments more secure and resilient.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-South) Shiva Prakash Devaraju said closely spaced clusters of traffic signals will be synchronised to reduce stops thereby alleviating slow-moving traffic and congestion.
Speaking about the installation of the new cameras, the senior officer added that key areas such as Kanakapura Road, Hosur Road, Bannerghatta Road and Sarjapur Road encompassing 50 new traffic signals will be included.
DCP Shiva Prakash said while these cameras facilitate video surveillance, a daily enforcement drive aimed at penalising violators is currently ongoing. This is the key aspect to deal with violators. “The special drives are particularly crucial as violations such as driving in no-entry zones or parking on footpaths are still not covered by AI cameras,” he said and emphasised that effective implementation of these regulations relies heavily on physical enforcement measures.