Critical bridge in Dasarahalli may collapse, put residents at risk

BENGALURU: A bridge around a rajakaluve in Dasarahalli is on the brink of total collapse, posing a significant threat to thousands of citizens who traverse it daily, especially during peak hours.

Located just a few yards from SM Road on Jalahalli West entry side, the bridge has been a critical part of the local infrastructure, facilitating movement across the park that overlies the drain.

Locals lament that despite multiple reports and complaints to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) over the past five years, no effective action has been taken to address the issue. Palike officials, however, denied claims made by residents, and instead said they are conducting regular inspections and necessary repairs on schedule.

Residents expressed frustration over BBMP’s inaction, highlighting that all previous calls were closed without any solution. “The situation has deteriorated to the point where 70 per cent of the bridge is already sinking, making it susceptible to imminent collapse,” a resident highlighted.

The drain from Air Force Jalahalli area to the Dasarahalli rajakaluve runs beneath the park, and is covered by the bridge that has a 20-foot drop. Residents said they urged BBMP to undertake maintenance to save the bridge and avert a disaster.

BBMP’s negligence and lack of proactive measures have drawn severe criticism from locals, who fear for their safety while using the bridge.

Anil Kumar, a resident, lamented that as residents who depend on the bridge, they have voiced their concerns repeatedly to BBMP over the past five years. Despite assurances, the bridge continues to deteriorate, with a significant portion now sinking dangerously. “Immediate action is crucial to prevent what could become a catastrophe. Our safety should not be compromised,” he said.

Janaki, a teacher, said, “Residents rely on this bridge every day, and our safety is hanging by a thread. Immediate action can prevent a disaster.”