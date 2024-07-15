Karnataka government to transfer Revenue officials working at same place for five years

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government will transfer officials from the Revenue department who have been working at the same place and in the same post for the past five years. Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda has instructed DCs to prepare a list of such officials.

He said he had instructed all DCs to submit a list of revenue officers who are serving at the same location for long periods and who have public complaints against them. “I have received complaints from the public about some officers who have been serving in the same location for a long period,” he said.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary to the Revenue department Rajender Kumar Kataria has written a letter to all DCs, noting that CM Siddaramaiah had convened a meeting with all DCs and Chief Executive Officers. The CM had directed officials to resolve people’s issues in their districts, and get things done by officials working under them in their districts. The CM also warned officials that if they don’t work effectively or are lethargic, action will be taken against them.

During the meeting, the CM pointed out that many employees have been working in the same place, but not as per expectation. There have been complaints against such officials. Kataria said DCs should prepare a list of such officials who have been working in the same place for more than five years, and if there are any complaints against them. The same is to be furnished to the state government and has to be done on ‘’priority’’, Kataria said.