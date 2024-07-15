Karnataka to introduce LKG, UKG classes in Anganwadis from July 22

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Government is slated to begin Montessori classes at anganwadi centres in the state, Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar said on Sunday. According to this plan, lower kindergarten and upper kindergarten classes will be accommodated at 250 Angwanwdi centres, symbolically, on July 22. Hebbalkar added that life insurance schemes for Anganwadi workers are also on the anvil

Elaborating, the minister said the state’s anganwadi centres, especially those that are 30 years and older, would undergo upgrades. As a part of that plan, 250 centres have been shortlisted, where LKG and UKG classes will be introduced this year, starting July 22. With this, Karnataka would emerge as a model state for others, she mentioned.

Hebbalkar also said that pre-kindergarten classes would also be started at anganwadi centres. Accordingly, the children would be provided books, bags and uniforms by the Women and Child Welfare Department. The Montessori classes here will be more safe for children, she stressed. Further, there are plans to start Montessori classes in 20,000 government schools in the first phase. “(However), this should not impede the growth of anganwadi centres, and therefore, we have decided to upgrade them,” she added.

Reiterating that no anganwadi teachers will be removed, she said the students at these centres are being given quality food, while teachers also get sarees. Speaking about other benefits given to anganwadi workers, the minister said they are going to take a call on providing life insurance cover to anganwadi workers. “We are going to discuss it with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. We are also going to discuss about increasing honorarium with the CM,” she said.