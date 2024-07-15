Ministry of Labour announces scholarships for children of workers from unorganised sector

BENGALURU: The Ministry of Labour and Employment has invited applications for the award of scholarships for children of workers from the unorganised sector. The government will provide financial assistance for the education, health and housing of students for the academic year 2024-25.

Students will be provided aid from Class 1 upwards. According to a press release, students in Classes 1 to 5 will be given Rs 1,000, Classes 5 to 8, Rs 1,500, Classes 9 to 10, Rs 3,000. Individuals pursuing non-professional courses, including ITI and polytechnic, will be awarded a scholarship of Rs 6,000. Students of professional degree courses will be eligible for a Rs 25,000 scholarship.

For details, visit https://scholarships.gov.in/Students. The last date for pre-matric applications is August 31 and post-matric October 31. According to a notification, beneficiaries will receive scholarships through the Aadhaar-enabled Direct Benefit Transfer Scheme (DBT).