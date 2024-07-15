New laws a gimmick by Centre, we will amend them: Minister HK Patil

What is the status of the PPP model in promoting tourism sites?

We have started ‘Adopt a Monument’ scheme. About 80-100 expressions of interest have come so far, and over a dozen MoUs have been signed. In financial year 2024-25, we are targeting at signing at least 200-300 agreements.

There is a general perception that a huge chunk of budget allocation goes for funding guarantee schemes, and development has taken a backseat. Ruling party MLAs have also expressed their displeasure that funds are not being utilised. What is your take?

What is development for, after all? Development is not just construction of flyovers in Bengaluru, or big buildings for the government or the rich. What is the expenditure on building airports? These infrastructure projects for the wealthy are not development alone. If you’re really interested in development, then enure the poor also enjoy their lives. If they don’t get two square meals a day, what is the use of all these big things? I am proud that the government has given a guarantee scheme that has made a remarkable change in the country. For the first time in India, over one crore people in Karnataka have been uplifted from below poverty line to lower middle or even higher middle class category. This is a revolution, this type of revolution in the country is real development. The government gives Rs 5,000 a month to people belonging to poor families and their education, health and social needs are met. What more is required? Yes, development might have gone a little back, taken a backseat, but we should understand this development also.

Can the guarantee schemes be sustained in the long run?

We must muster the capacity to sustain the guarantee schemes.

Your take on alleged irregularities in MUDA and ST Corporation…

These are two different issues. The Valmiki Corporation scandal does get us worried. The government will not tolerate this type of scam when we are talking of zero-tolerance for corruption. But with the MUDA issue, some wrong publicity is going on. It is not sites allotted to the chief minister’s family, but return of the property acquired by MUDA; that is a distinct reason why this is not a scam. It is wrong publicity which will be cleared by a couple of more statements by the CM.

When will elections to local bodies, especially BBMP, ZPs and TPs be held?

The government is keen on holding elections. Discussions on reservation for president and vice-president posts have started. On BBMP polls, cases are going on in courts and once cleared, elections will be held.

What are the features of the new Law & Policy 2023?

The law policy was last drawn up in 2005. Through ‘Law & Policy 2023, A Stride to Redeem the Pledge’, we intend to address several significant issues that were not focused on earlier. Despite attaining freedom and speaking about human rights, we have not questioned the practices introduced by the British in the legal system. That will be changed with the new policy. It proposes to increase the number of courts and focus on increasing constitutional literacy. We must reap the benefits of the Constitution, in terms of life and dignity. That will be our major thrust. Through our laws we are going to take justice to the doorsteps of people, and ensure speedy disposal of cases. We intend to have litigation-free villages, which we will achieve by making use of law institutions and bar associations. Also, law colleges will be increased and a Lawyers’ Training Academy will be set up in North Karnataka. A Directorate of Legal Education will also be set up. These will be done within the next four years.

In the last two polls, we have seen campaigns filled with animosity. Do you feel this compromises parliamentary democracy?

There is no animosity, but there are political fights. In states like Karnataka, there are blame games or individual accusations. If you recall SM Krishna’s regime, personal allegations were very few and even if there was one, it was taken to a logical end, like an apology or resignation. However, now things are deviating from that decent line, which is not healthy for democracy.