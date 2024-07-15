Red alert to continue in coastal and south interior Karnataka

BENGALURU: Jagalbet in Coastal Karnataka received the highest rainfall of 250 mm in India in the last 24 hours, said an advisory from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on July 15.

With heavy and incessant rains continuing to lash several parts of Karnataka, IMD has reiterated its red alert for south interior and coastal parts of the state on July 16.

Meanwhile, heavy rain had brought many places to a standstill, especially in Uttara Kannada and Kodagu on July 15.

In Karwar, taluk of Uttara Kannada district, four-lane national highway work and the barricade at Kadamba naval base have resulted in the flooding of the surrounding villages.

Many villages here including Araga, Chendia, Iduru and Toduru have been submerged.

About 10 hectares of agricultural land were also inundated causing damages to standing crops.

In many parts of Kodagu district, the trees and the electric poles were uprooted.

Cauvery water level breached the danger threshold.

Traffic became almost impossible at the Madikeri-Bhagamandal Road, due to fallen trees.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), a hill had collapsed on Honnavar highway, which connects Tumakuru and Honnavar.

More than 100 vehicles were stranded on the highway.

The hill was situated in one of the worst affected districts of Karnataka, near Kharwa in Uttara Kannada.