Short-circuit triggers fire in Udupi residence, kills one

UDUPI: In a tragic incident, 50-year-old Ramanand Shetty died after a fire accident was reported at his residence here on Monday morning.

Fire and emergency services department sources told TNIE that a short circuit in the air conditioner in his house caused the fire accident. His wife also suffered burn injuries, and she has been admitted to the hospital in Manipal. Two children of the couple who took shelter in the bathroom were rescued by the fire and emergency services department staffers.

The fire and emergency services department staff wore breathing apparatus (BA) to get inside the house as the thick smoke was billowing out of the house. All four people in the house were taken out and shifted to the hospital; however, Ramanand Shetty breathed his last.

The couple were lying unconscious inside their bedroom, and the fire and emergency services department staff struggled to bring them out.

The fire incident was reported at around 5.40 am, sources informed. The ground floor was completely charred by the fire, they added.