Bengaluru firm SISA Infosec secures Patent for Innovative Aadhaar Data Management Systems

NEW DELHI: After sustained efforts, the Bengaluru-based cybersecurity firm SISA Infosec has been awarded a government patent for a groundbreaking system designed to manage Aadhaar data, marking a significant advancement in data security and compliance technology.

The newly patented system, known as the SISA Radar Aadhaar Data Discovery Engine, aims to transform how organisations handle sensitive Aadhaar information, ensuring adherence to Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) standards.

Dharshan Shanthamurthy, CEO- cum- founder of SISA, expressing enthusiasm about the patent, said that the new technology will streamline the automated detection, masking, and secure management of Aadhaar data. This development, Shanthamurthy explained, represents a major leap forward in protecting Aadhaar data and fortifying organizational security protocols against potential breaches. “We are thrilled to introduce a technology that not only identifies but also manages sensitive Aadhaar data securely. The SISA Radar’s new system ensures that confidentiality breaches are a thing of the past,” Shanthamurthy said.

The innovative system aims to address the challenges of data management in sectors such as banking, finance, and tourism, offering a robust solution for compliance with UIDAI’s stringent security requirements. The SISA Radar system stands out for its unique features, which include automated detection of Aadhaar data, masking of sensitive information, and secure data storage. The technology facilitates these processes without requiring user intervention, thereby simplifying compliance with regulatory standards and reducing the risk of data breaches.

The system's one-click solution for truncating or masking Aadhaar data is designed to minimize the time and effort required to secure information effectively. In a statement here, it has been claimed that the SISA’s new patent is expected to set a new benchmark for data management practices across various industries, providing a reliable and efficient tool for organisations to protect critical information. It said that the system’s capabilities not only ensure data security but also enhance overall operational efficiency for businesses handling Aadhaar data.

A senior functionary of SISA said that this development underscores a broader government strategy to collaborate with industry leaders in advancing data protection technologies and reinforces ongoing efforts to safeguard the personal information of Aadhaar number holders.