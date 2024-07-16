IMA releases booklet on headache management

BENGALURU: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday released a booklet -- Headache Algorithm: A Guide to Headache Management -- focusing on the comprehensive management of headache disorders in India.

Launched at a time when headache management is becoming a leading cause of neurological disabilities, the booklet is part of IMA’s medical initiative supported by Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

Through this booklet, IMA aims to highlight the prevalence of headache disorders, especially migraine, explore their diverse causes and provide insights into their diagnosis and management.

With dedicated sections on primary and secondary headache management, considerations regarding red flags, appropriate times for specialist referral and the appropriate use and positioning of abortive and preventive treatments, the booklet also offers evidence-based strategies for clinicians to tailor their treatment approaches accordingly. The booklet also includes decision algorithms for diagnosis and management of headaches and headache disorders.