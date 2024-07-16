Karnataka: Debate over difference in rice procurement price by different departments

BENGALURU: BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar on Monday questioned the State Government over the difference in prices of rice procured by the Food & Civil Supplies and Education Departments.

The BJP MLC said that the Education Department is procuring rice at Rs 29.3 per kg, while the Food and Civil Supplies Department is paying Rs 34.6 per kg. “Why this difference in the same government? Why is the Food and Civil Supplies Department paying more? Where is this money going,” the BJP legislator asked.

The Education Department is procuring rice for Akshara Dasoha, while the Food and Supplies Department is for its Anna Bhagya scheme. The difference is around Rs 5 per kg and nearly Rs 120 crore is being looted, he said.

If the quality of rice procured by the Education Department is not good, it raises serious concerns, he said.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa said they are procuring rice from three Central government agencies. “The Centre refused to give rice to us though it had stocks. We are procuring rice from central agencies through a tender at the price fixed by them. We are giving A-grade rice,” he said.

The Centre incurs a loss of around Rs 12 per kg by selling rice at Rs 28 per kg. The Centre has 2 crore tonnes of stocks, he said.

After the minister blamed the Centre, BJP and Congress members engaged in a heated exchange. Congress members accused the Centre of not giving rice to Karnataka.

The BJP members accused the State Government of trying to divert attention. Ravi Kumar said money is being looted by the government. "A probe should be ordered to look into it and they must discuss the issue in detail in the Council," he added.