Karnataka to present bill mandating 100 per cent reservation for Kannadigas in private firms

BENGALURU: The Karnataka cabinet has approved a bill mandating 100 per cent reservation for Kannadigas in private firms for Group C and Group D posts, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken in the Cabinet meeting held on Monday, he said.

"The Cabinet meeting held yesterday approved a bill to make recruitment of 100 per cent Kannadigas mandatory for 'C and D' grade posts in all private industries in the state," Siddaramaiah said in a post on X.

"We are a pro-Kannada government. Our priority is to look after the welfare of the Kannadigas," the CM said.

According to sources in the law department, the 'Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024' will be tabled on Thursday in the Assembly.

On the appointment of 'Local Candidates', the bill, a copy of which is with PTI, says, "Any industry, factory or other establishments shall appoint fifty per cent of local candidates in management categories and seventy per cent in non-management categories."

If the candidates do not possess secondary school certificate with Kannada as a language, they must pass a Kannada proficiency test as specified by the 'Nodal Agency', it further mentions.

If the qualified local candidates are not available, the establishments within three years with active collaboration of government or its agencies should take steps to train them, it added

If sufficient number of local candidates are not available, then an establishment may apply for relaxation from the provisions of this Act to the government.