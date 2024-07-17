Karnataka: Local Residents angry with road construction company that widened NH 66

ANKOLA (UTTARA KANNADA): Anger against IRB Road Construction Company, which carried out the road-widening project on National Highway 66, has intensified with the massive landslide on Tuesday that took the lives of many people and caused serious damage to moveable and immovable property. Residents termed this a man-made disaster and said the construction company did not take any safety precautions.

The massive landslide at Shirur buried many people. Though the district administration put the figure at seven, residents believe more than a dozen people are caught under the debris. “The entire stretch of this road is unscientific. They have cut the foothill to suit road construction without taking precautions or anticipating trouble. This is the case all along National Highway 66. My relatives too died in this disaster. We will keep the bodies and protest against IRB,” said Purushottam Naik, a relative of hotel owner Lakshman Bommaiah Naik -- whose entire family is said to be buried under mud.

Prakash Mesta, a local environmentalist and marine biologist, who has done an intense study on landslides, said, “IRB is responsible for the landslide as it has cut into the foothills, which is the main trigger. Uttara Kannada does not have much scope for development with sea on one side and human habitation on the other. There are no coastal plains like in Dakshina Kannada. The company has taken into consideration the minimum rainfall, while they should have taken the average maximum rainfall of 10 years. Moreover, our hills are formed out of laterite rocks standing on rich clay. When it rains, the clay absorbs water and swells, leading to massive landslides. The same has happened along NH 66.”

Uttara Kannada MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri visited the spot along with former MLA Rupali Naik and directed the district administration to intensify the operation to retrieve the bodies and clear NH 66.

The local residents said this is the first such major incident on NH 66. “A landslide in 2012 at Khadwada killed over a dozen people, another one in 2017 killed three and in Bhatkal in 2022, a landslide took the lives of four people. But this is one of the most severe,” said Promod Naik, a resident.