Karnataka Revenue Minister blames ‘unscientific’ NHAI work for landslide on NH 66

BENGALURU: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Tuesday claimed that “unscientific” projects executed by the National High Authority of India (NHAI) as well as the Seabird Naval base resulted in the landslide at Shrirur. He said the chief of NHAI will be called to rectify the flaws in the works.

“I visited the area last year during heavy rain. The national highways are not constructed scientifically. Moreover, the canals of the Seabird Naval base are also not systematic. I had already warned about the possibility of landslides, but the NHAI did not heed our warnings,” he said in his reply in the assembly over the incident.

“NHAI officials do not respond to us by saying their central office is in Delhi and that they will write a letter. However, the government has taken this incident seriously. Discussions with the officials will be held. Additionally, a letter will be sent through the chief secretary. All necessary steps will be taken to prevent such accidents in the future,” he said.

Speaker U T Khader suggested that cases should be filed against central agencies, but Byre Gowda said the state is not ready to get into a fight.

The national highway runs between a river and a hill, where some unauthorised small canteens have been set up along the roadside and the incident occurred when tanker drivers transporting cooking gas (LPG) stopped their vehicles for tea, he said. The landslide swept away tankers and the canteens. It is feared that seven people and the tanker drivers died, he added.

The rescue operation is underway, with the fire brigade and NDRF teams dispatched to the site.