Let kids pick advanced, basic maths in SSLC: Panel

BENGALURU: A committee formed to improve education in state board schools with various experts and stakeholders has raised serious concerns over the curriculum, exam pattern, poor SSLC results and government saving face with grace marks.

During a round table on Monday, the committee discussed the overhauling needed in state board schools. Key highlights included the need for a curriculum that is on par with other boards, like ICSE and CBSE, implementation of the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), creation of a similar pattern along the lines of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and changing the syllabus for maths and science.

It suggested that students should be given the option to select either Standard Math or Basic Math at the secondary level to improve their scores. Experts also discussed strategies to improve teacher training, curriculum development and student assessment.

D Shashikumar, Secretary, of Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools (KAMS), said the curriculum needs improvement and the implementation of NCERT curriculum is necessary for pre-primary and primary students.

“A balance between state and national curriculum is pivotal, and the state government should take necessary steps to do that,” he said. Infrastructure in state board schools, especially government institutions, needs to be improved, he added.