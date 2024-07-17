NAAC conducts workshops for new accreditation rules in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: After the Union government gave its nod for reforms in the accreditation of Higher Educational Institutes (HEIs) in January this year, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) on Tuesday will be going ahead with the reforms in two phases: Binary Accreditation and Maturity-Based Graded Levels. This means that NAAC will do away with grades — switching to the method where either the HEIs have accreditation or do not.

Currently, NAAC is conducting five regional workshops to gather nationwide feedback from universities and colleges on the binary accreditation manual, before its official launch in the upcoming months.

The first workshop for the Southern region was held at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru on Tuesday, where 800 academics including Vice-Chancellors, Principals, quality assurance cell coordinators, and faculty members from all southern states participated.

Addressing the participants, former Chairperson of the National Council for Vocational Education and Training, Nirmaljeet Singh Kalsi, highlighted the need to include skill development as part of the accreditation framework. He also spoke about the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) and its relevance to skill development.

He added that there is a need to integrate skills in disciplines such as humanities and social science and proposed Education 5.0 which focuses on online and blended learning.