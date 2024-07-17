Valmiki ST Corporation scam: Uproar in Karnataka Assembly, Ashoka seeks Siddu’s resignation

BENGALURU: The alleged multi-crore scam in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd continued to dominate the proceedings of the Assembly on Day 2 of the monsoon session of the legislature on Tuesday. The Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should resign, taking moral responsibility.
Ashoka hit out at the Congress State Government over the SIT probe constituted to probe the alleged irregularities in the ST corporation. Comparing this SIT to the SIT investigating the allegations of sexual abuse against Prajwal Revanna, Ashoka said, “There is clear discrimination. While the SIT took immediate action in Prajwal’s case, they took many weeks to send notice to former minister B Nagendra and Raichur Rural MLA to probe their role in the Valmiki Corporation scam.”
In the probe involving Prajwal, the police team was at the former MP’s residences in Bengaluru, Hassan, and Holenarsipur the very next day, Ashoka said. “The SIT issued notices to Bhavani Revanna and former BJP MLA Preetham Gowda, who had to approach the court in fear. But in the ST Corporation case, the SIT has been set up as a namesake. No notices were sent to B Nagendra and MLA Daddal. After the BJP protested, they were made to sit before SIT for eight hours. The accused were all seen smiling. Why such discrimination?” Ashoka thundered.
Former law minister and BJP Rajajinagar MLA Suresh Kumar said the team that is probing the Prajwal case is SIT, and the one that is probing the Valmiki Corporation case is SSIT (Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar Investigation Team). After Congress members objected, the Speaker expunged the remarks. Continuing, Ashoka said ministers are the custodians of their respective departments, and they should have a hold on them. “Some ministers make surprise visits, a few neither surprise us nor make any visits. The ministers will work effectively when they think that taxpayers’ money should not go to waste. On Monday, CM Siddaramaiah himself admitted that Rs 87 crore was misused in the Valmiki Corporation,” Ashoka said.
Ashoka said the action plan to give money to ST beneficiaries was completed in September 2023. But the money did not reach beneficiaries, Ashoka alleged. “Neither the secretary nor other officials concerned conducted a review meeting to check if this money has reached the beneficiaries or not. The Statistics Department was supposed to furnish data to the chief secretary, but they too did not do it. The chief secretary too did not ask the officials to furnish the data,” Ashok said.
He accused the State Government of diverting funds meant for the SCs and STs to Telangana. “You (Congress) will get the curse of the Valmiki community. If you don’t want this, release the money of those beneficiaries,” Ashoka said.
Chaos in Council after Ravi shows pic of DKS with tainted
The Council on Tuesday evening descended into chaos after BJP leader in the House CT Ravi showed a photograph of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar with alleged “power broker” Yakkunti Nagaraj, who is said to be involved in the Valmiki Development Corporation Scam. Congress members, who too were prepared, responded by showing photos of BJP former minister Sriramulu with Nagaraj. Ravi and senior BJP leader Ravi Kumar shouted that the photograph proved Shivakumar’s involvement in the scam. Congress leaders retorted saying Nagaraj is a BJP worker and is close to Ballari BJP leaders. As no business could be transacted, the chairman adjourned the House around 4.30 pm.
The Upper House witnessed pandemonium on Monday and Tuesday too, with Ravi attacking the government. He raised several points, accusing the involvement of Congress functionaries in the scam. The government called a meeting three days ago to discuss ways to bury the case, he charged. To each of his charge, Congress members responded aggressively. BJP members should not forget that their previous government was a 40 percent sarkar, they said. But many Congressmen complained that Bose Raj is not aggressive enough and is not a good replacement for earlier House leader BK Hariprasad.
Daddal updates CM, DCM, Speaker, Home Minister on ED after him
Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd Chairman Basanagouda Daddal, who is reportedly on the radar of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), on Tuesday met CM Siddaramaiah, DyCM DK Shivakumar, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara and Assembly Speaker UT Khader, sources said. He updated them about the developments of ED looking for him with regard to the alleged Rs 187-crore scam in the corporation, they added. Daddal, who is also Raichur Rural MLA, told reporters at Vidhana Soudha that ED has not issued any notice to him and if the investigation agency does so, he is ready to appear before it. “If the notice arrives, I will attend the investigation half-an-hour earlier. As an MLA. I cannot escape anywhere. I am taking part in the session today as I have taken an oath on the Constitution. I will speak to the media after all the investigation is over,” he said.