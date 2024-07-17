Valmiki ST Corporation scam: Uproar in Karnataka Assembly, Ashoka seeks Siddu’s resignation

BENGALURU: The alleged multi-crore scam in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd continued to dominate the proceedings of the Assembly on Day 2 of the monsoon session of the legislature on Tuesday. The Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should resign, taking moral responsibility.

Ashoka hit out at the Congress State Government over the SIT probe constituted to probe the alleged irregularities in the ST corporation. Comparing this SIT to the SIT investigating the allegations of sexual abuse against Prajwal Revanna, Ashoka said, “There is clear discrimination. While the SIT took immediate action in Prajwal’s case, they took many weeks to send notice to former minister B Nagendra and Raichur Rural MLA to probe their role in the Valmiki Corporation scam.”

In the probe involving Prajwal, the police team was at the former MP’s residences in Bengaluru, Hassan, and Holenarsipur the very next day, Ashoka said. “The SIT issued notices to Bhavani Revanna and former BJP MLA Preetham Gowda, who had to approach the court in fear. But in the ST Corporation case, the SIT has been set up as a namesake. No notices were sent to B Nagendra and MLA Daddal. After the BJP protested, they were made to sit before SIT for eight hours. The accused were all seen smiling. Why such discrimination?” Ashoka thundered.