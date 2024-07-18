Beware of brain-eating amoeba, avoid freshwater activities: Doctors

BENGALURU: With Kerala reporting its fourth fatality due to a rare ‘brain-eating amoeba’ infection recently, experts, terming the condition as ‘usually fatal,’ have cautioned against engaging in water activities in warm freshwater and diving deep into swimming pools, while emphasising the importance of proper chlorination of pools. Experts reiterated that even with treatment, the condition could prove fatal, with coma and death typically occurring within a week to ten days after symptoms set in.

The brain-eating amoeba, scientifically known as Naegleria fowleri, is a free-living amoeba typically found in warm freshwater environments such as lakes, rivers, and hot springs. It can cause Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM), a severe infection of the central nervous system.

Dr Vikas Naik, Consultant in Neurosurgery at Fortis Hospital, highlighted that the infection is alarming because it infects the central nervous system through the nose. Once inside, it travels to the brain, causing a rare and deadly illness, PAM.