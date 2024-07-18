Beware of brain-eating amoeba, avoid freshwater activities: Doctors

BENGALURU: With Kerala reporting its fourth fatality due to a rare ‘brain-eating amoeba’ infection recently, experts, terming the condition as ‘usually fatal,’ have cautioned against engaging in water activities in warm freshwater and diving deep into swimming pools, while emphasising the importance of proper chlorination of pools. Experts reiterated that even with treatment, the condition could prove fatal, with coma and death typically occurring within a week to ten days after symptoms set in.
The brain-eating amoeba, scientifically known as Naegleria fowleri, is a free-living amoeba typically found in warm freshwater environments such as lakes, rivers, and hot springs. It can cause Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM), a severe infection of the central nervous system.
Dr Vikas Naik, Consultant in Neurosurgery at Fortis Hospital, highlighted that the infection is alarming because it infects the central nervous system through the nose. Once inside, it travels to the brain, causing a rare and deadly illness, PAM.
Dr Naik added that PAM results in rapid inflammation and tissue damage, leading to symptoms such as fever, hallucinations, and seizures. With its swift progression and limited successful treatments, PAM is ‘almost always fatal.’
Dr Swati Rajagopal, Consultant in Infectious Disease and Travel Medicine at Aster CMI Hospital, stressed that the infection occurs when contaminated water enters the nose and travels to the brain, which can also happen with hot tap water or poorly chlorinated swimming pool water.
Dr Swati added that symptoms of PAM usually appear within one to nine days after exposure and progress rapidly. “Early symptoms include severe headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, and a stiff neck, followed by confusion, loss of balance, seizures, hallucinations, and potentially leading to coma,” she highlighted.
While PAM is almost always fatal, with very few survivors, in suspected cases, doctors may recommend a brain biopsy to detect the presence of the amoeba and determine appropriate treatment, she said.