Double decker flyovers on future Metro lines: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: After driving on the double-decker flyover to open it partially to the public, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said that the double-decker flyover model will be followed in future metro projects.

Inaugurating the city’s first double decker flyover from Silk Board to Ragigudda in Jayanagar for trial run, Shivakumar said, “Land acquisition is difficult these days. Double-decker flyovers are useful in easing the traffic, though they are slightly expensive.”

Shivakumar added, “This 5.25 km double decker flyover cost Rs 450 crore, which has been shared by BBMP and BMRCL. It is not expensive considering the current cost structure. The Chief Minister, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy and I have held many discussions on easing traffic in Bengaluru. This flyover will benefit around 30% of people commuting towards Hosur Road, Electronics City, HSR Layout and Mahadevapura.”

Tunnel road project

The deputy chief minister said, “There is a plan to construct a 9.5 km elevated, five-lane road in the city at a cost of Rs 5,475 crore. The tunnel road project too will be placed before the next cabinet meeting.”