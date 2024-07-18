Govt Won’t interfere with recruitment for technical jobs: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

FKCCI urges state govt to reconsider move

Earlier in the day, FKCCI, the apex body for trade, industry, and service sectors in Karnataka had urged the State Government to reconsider its proposed policy.

FKCCI said that 100% reservation for group ‘C’ and ‘D’ will also be violative of the Constitutional provisions. A statement from the trade body said they need skilled talent not only to maintain the lead but also to be a major flag bearer in the technological field as well as a leading industrialised state in the country.

“It is necessary that the proposed job quotas for Kannadigas at 50% for the management category and 75% non-management category needs to be reconsidered since the industries and the state have to thrive. Further, the government may also note that 100% reservation for group ‘C’ and ‘D’ will also be violative of the Constitutional provisions,” the FKCCI stated.

FKCCI recommended that the bill on job quota for Kannadigas, especially in the management category, should be of an advisory in nature with suitable reservations which will be a win-win situation for both the industries and the interest of the Kannadigas.