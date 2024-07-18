Govt Won’t interfere with recruitment for technical jobs: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said the State Government will not interfere with recruitment for technical jobs in the private sector and would give special exemptions for it.
Later in the evening, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took to social media platform X and said that the bill enforcing 50% reservation for administrative posts and 75% reservation non-administrative posts for Kannadigas in private sector organisations, industries and enterprises is still in the preparation stage and a decision will be taken after discussion in the next Cabinet meeting.
Responding to media persons’ questions about the industry leaders expressing displeasure, the Deputy Chief Minister said, “We will not interfere in technical jobs. We understand this issue and give exemptions for it. But, they have to bring it (recruitment) to the government’s notice.”
Industry leaders had expressed concerns that the policy could impact Karnataka’s leading position in technology.
The DyCM said the government is committed to upholding the pride of Kannadigas in Karnataka. “Our government has been working for Kannada and Kannadigas, including making Kannada mandatory in name boards and reservation for Kannadigas. This job reservation legislation is another step in that direction,” the deputy chief minister elaborated.
FKCCI urges state govt to reconsider move
Earlier in the day, FKCCI, the apex body for trade, industry, and service sectors in Karnataka had urged the State Government to reconsider its proposed policy.
FKCCI said that 100% reservation for group ‘C’ and ‘D’ will also be violative of the Constitutional provisions. A statement from the trade body said they need skilled talent not only to maintain the lead but also to be a major flag bearer in the technological field as well as a leading industrialised state in the country.
“It is necessary that the proposed job quotas for Kannadigas at 50% for the management category and 75% non-management category needs to be reconsidered since the industries and the state have to thrive. Further, the government may also note that 100% reservation for group ‘C’ and ‘D’ will also be violative of the Constitutional provisions,” the FKCCI stated.
FKCCI recommended that the bill on job quota for Kannadigas, especially in the management category, should be of an advisory in nature with suitable reservations which will be a win-win situation for both the industries and the interest of the Kannadigas.