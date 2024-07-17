Karnataka govt puts bill mandating reservation for locals in private firms on hold after criticism

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Wednesday put the reservation bill for Kannadigas in private firms on hold amid fierce criticism from business leaders and tech tycoons.

The Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024 was cleared by the state Cabinet on Monday and was expected to be tabled in the assembly on Thursday.

"The bill approved by the Cabinet to provide reservation for Kannadigas in private sector organisations, industries and enterprises has been temporarily put on hold.

This will be revisited and decided in the coming days," a statement issued by the Office of the Chief Minister said on Wednesday.