Karnataka govt mandates reservation for locals in private sector; industry leaders criticise bill

The Karnataka Cabinet has approved legislation mandating a 50 percent reservation in management jobs and a 75 percent quota in non-management jobs for locals in the private sector.

However, controversy has risen over a potential provision of the bill, which mandates full reservation for locals in private sector Group C and D posts. The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting held on Monday and was announced by CM Siddaramaiah in a now-deleted social media post.

"The Cabinet meeting held yesterday (Monday) approved a bill to make recruitment of 100 percent Kannadigas mandatory for 'C and D' grade posts in all private industries in the state... We are a pro-Kannada government. Our priority is to look after the welfare of the Kannadigas," Siddaramaiah wrote in a now-deleted post on X.

The legislation titled 'Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories, and Other Establishments Bill, 2024', is likely to be tabled in the Assembly on Thursday.

However, the draft of the bill does not include the provision for 100 percent reservation for Group C and D posts, as per an India Today report.

Industry leaders cry foul; ministers respond

Meanwhile, prominent industrialists from Karnataka have expressed their apprehensions about the new bill.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the Executive Chairperson of Biocon Limited, said that the state should not let this bill affect its leading position in the domain of technology and that there should be exemptions for highly skilled recruitment.

"As a tech hub, we need skilled talent, and whilst the aim is to provide jobs for locals, we must not affect our leading position in technology by this move. There must be caveats that exempt highly skilled recruitment from this policy," Shaw posted on 'X'.