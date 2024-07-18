Increasing nitrogen pollution in soil affecting farm sector, says report

BENGALURU: The increasing nitrogen pollution in soil has become a cause for concern. This may lead to a crisis in the agricultural sector, according to researchers from Firefly Life Sciences, a Bengaluru-based firm working on soil health and nutrition management.

In a report, ‘Nitrogen Pollution in India’s Agriculture Sector: A Looming Crisis’, released recently, the researchers noted that nitrogen pollution is yet to receive the attention it needs.

“Increasing presence of nitrogen is leading to soil degradation. Undissolved nitrogen fertilizers can acidify the soil, reduce its fertility and lead to long-term damage. The presence of nitrous oxide is also a reason for greenhouse gas emission. Nitrous oxide, a potent greenhouse gas, is 300 times more effective than carbon dioxide at trapping heat, and when released from fertilizers contributes to climate change,” said Ananya Vyas, content and communications strategist, Firefly Life Sciences.

In India, nitrogen emission has increased and is mainly driven by the use of fertilizers (most notably urea), the report noted. Researchers said agricultural soil contributed over 70% of nitrogen dioxide emission in India. Of which, chemical fertilisation accounted for 77%. They also listed the major repercussions of nitrogen pollution, including water contamination. Nitrates in drinking water are posing health risks.