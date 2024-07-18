Increasing nitrogen pollution in soil affecting farm sector, says report

BENGALURU: The increasing nitrogen pollution in soil has become a cause for concern. This may lead to a crisis in the agricultural sector, according to researchers from Firefly Life Sciences, a Bengaluru-based firm working on soil health and nutrition management.
In a report, ‘Nitrogen Pollution in India’s Agriculture Sector: A Looming Crisis’, released recently, the researchers noted that nitrogen pollution is yet to receive the attention it needs.
“Increasing presence of nitrogen is leading to soil degradation. Undissolved nitrogen fertilizers can acidify the soil, reduce its fertility and lead to long-term damage. The presence of nitrous oxide is also a reason for greenhouse gas emission. Nitrous oxide, a potent greenhouse gas, is 300 times more effective than carbon dioxide at trapping heat, and when released from fertilizers contributes to climate change,” said Ananya Vyas, content and communications strategist, Firefly Life Sciences.
In India, nitrogen emission has increased and is mainly driven by the use of fertilizers (most notably urea), the report noted. Researchers said agricultural soil contributed over 70% of nitrogen dioxide emission in India. Of which, chemical fertilisation accounted for 77%. They also listed the major repercussions of nitrogen pollution, including water contamination. Nitrates in drinking water are posing health risks.
Firefly’s founder Nandita Abreo said, “A major cause for nitrogen pollution in the agriculture sector is the inefficiencies in its use. Improper or over-application of ammonia means that much of it is volatilised and ends up in the air or water bodies as runoff. Very little is taken by the crops. Their highly subsidized rates resulted in the over-use of urea, worsening the scale and severity of pollution.”
She said while India is implementing numerous policies such as nutrient-based subsidies, neem-coated urea, sustainable agriculture programs like zero budget natural farming to curb nitrogen pollution, this is an environmental crisis that needs a multi-pronged approach for successful mitigation.
The report recommended effective management of nitrogen pollution by promoting sustainable practices, agroforestry, stricter regulations on use of fertilizers, capacity building and awareness. “There is also a need for creating nitrogen credits. Implementing a market-based system, where farmers receive credits (akin to carbon credits) for adopting sustainable practices could incentivise change by putting a monetary value on nitrogen pollution, will address the issue,” researchers said.
Abreo said while nitrogen pollution is a serious environmental threat to the agriculture sector, adopting a combination of policy changes, sustainable practices, and technological advancements, can help in mitigating it and achieve targets that safeguard food and nutritional security in the long term.