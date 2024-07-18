Karnataka CID staffers point to staff crunch for speedy disposal of cases

BENGALURU: With the surge in cases referred to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) by both the Congress government and the opposition, the staff say that they are so understaffed that they can’t even take a day off.

To ensure that all cases referred to the agency are resolved in a time-bound manner, the team internally has set a deadline to ensure a charge sheet is filed within three months. The team has also formed two verticals for speedy disposal of cases.

A senior official said the current staff strength is 600. “So far we have not calculated how many in numbers we need, but now it is being done as the caseload is increasing. The number of cases being handed over to CID is on the rise.”