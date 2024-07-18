Karnataka CID staffers point to staff crunch for speedy disposal of cases

BENGALURU: With the surge in cases referred to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) by both the Congress government and the opposition, the staff say that they are so understaffed that they can’t even take a day off.
To ensure that all cases referred to the agency are resolved in a time-bound manner, the team internally has set a deadline to ensure a charge sheet is filed within three months. The team has also formed two verticals for speedy disposal of cases.
A senior official said the current staff strength is 600. “So far we have not calculated how many in numbers we need, but now it is being done as the caseload is increasing. The number of cases being handed over to CID is on the rise.”
“Cases are being referred to us as there is credibility and accountability. But this has only increased the pressure. Earlier an off meant, complete off. But now there are no weekly offs also. The staff is working on Sundays also and it has become just like any other working day,” the official added.
As per data, currently, there are 482 cases with the CID, last year the load was 900. The staffers asserted that due to close and continuous monitoring 510 have been disposed of in a quick short span.
“The conviction rate is improving. A time frame has been set that within three months, a charge sheet has to be filed. The advantage with us is that we do not speak much, including to politicians and others,” the official added.
The CID is presently handling many important and high-profile cases including the Belagavi stripping case, the murder of Neha Hiremath that happened in Hubballi and the sexual harassment case against former chief minister BS Yediyurappa
“Last year we formed two verticals - Deposit Fraud Investigation Division (DFID) and Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU). We also have four special investigation teams. We also have good legal experts to help in the speedy investigation of cases,” MA Saleem, DGP, CID said.
Saleem added that at the moment they were handling all important cases and assured that all investigations would be completed at the earliest. He said there is credibility in all investigations that are being done.