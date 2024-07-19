Karnataka Cabinet Ministers: ED trying to frame CM, DCM in ST Corporation scam

BENGALURU: Senior ministers in the Siddaramaiah Cabinet on Thursday accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of pressuring and threatening those under investigation in the Valmiki ST Corporation scam to name the CM and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar as accused in the case to destabilise the Congress government in Karnataka.

Cabinet ministers Krishna Byre Gowda, KJ George, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Santosh Lad and Priyank Kharge along with CM’s legal advisor AS Ponnanna addressed a press conference in Vidhana Soudha.

Byre Gowda alleged that ED was sent not to probe the alleged scam, but to destabilise the Congress government. “We are not going to succumb to such threats,” he said.

He alleged that the ED officials granted immunity to those who cooperated with them. “They are misusing their power,” he said.

Opposition BJP and JDS want Siddaramaiah to resign as CM over the alleged irregularities in the ST corporation. The issue led to heated exchanges between ruling and opposition members in both Houses on Thursday. The BJP leaders and workers staged a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru.

Byre Gowda said BJP is trying to get a backdoor entry using ED. “BJP always makes such anti-democratic efforts, including Operation Kamala. BJP has been using ED, CBI and I-T Department to attack opposition parties. The NDA government led by BJP at the Centre is trying to destabilise the Congress government in the state using ED just as they did in 2009 through Operation Kamala. Cases are filed against those in the opposition, but everything is cleared as soon as they join BJP,” he alleged.