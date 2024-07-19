Medical student succumbs to dengue fever in Karnataka's Hassan District

HASSAN: Kushal (22) a Final Year MBBS student at Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) died due to dengue fever on Friday.

Kushal, a native of Gohalli in Holenarasipur taluk was studying third-year MBBS at HIMS. He was admitted to a private hospital after his health condition got critical on Thursday.

Deceased Kushal was born into a poor family. His father Manjunath is a petty businessman and his mother Rekha is a tailor.

Earlier Kushal's parents were also undergoing treatment at HIMS for dengue. Manjunath has recovered and was discharged from the hospital recently and his mother is undergoing treatment at a private Hospital.

Four persons including three children died due to dengue fever so far in Hassan district.