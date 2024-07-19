Now BJP to raise MUDA sites scam to corner Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: With little success in its efforts to corner the ruling Congress over the alleged scam in ST development corporation, the opposition BJP is likely to raise the alleged irregularities in sites’ allotment in Mysuru by Mysuru Urban Developement Authority (MUDA), during the current Assembly session.

The saffron party wants to target Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as MUDA has allegedly allotted 14 sites to his wife.

The Congress effectively countered BJP’s allegations against former minister B Nagendra and ST corporation chairman and Raichur Rural MLA Basanagouda Daddal in the alleged scam.

The CM, Deputy CM and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar and Congress MLAs defended Nagendra and Daddal stating that opposition leaders could wait till the agencies filed chargesheets after completing their probe.

With CBI and ED initiating action against Nagendra and Daddal, the BJP leaders felt that it is not prudent for them to continue to raise the issue during the session, according to sources. Therefore, they will raise the alleged scam in MUDA to target the CM, the sources said. The sources said Congress is ready to counter BJP’s efforts to corner the CM in the alleged MUDA scam. Even some BJP and JDS leaders had allegedly taken undue favours from MUDA in the past. Congress leaders will raise this issue. Former Congress minister Tanveer Sait recently stated names of some leaders from the three major parties are being heard in the alleged MUDA scam.

KPCC media and communication head Ramesh Babu reportedly stated that when JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda was CM, MUDA allegedly allotted 48 sites to his family members. In 2011, the then CM BS Yediyurappa approached LC chairman DH Shankaramurthy with documents seeking action against Gowda’s family, he said.