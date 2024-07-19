Putting jobs reservation proposal on hold an insult to Kannadigas: BJP

BENGALURU: A day after the Karnataka Congress government put on hold a bill mandating reservation in jobs for Kannadigas in private sector companies, industries, and enterprises, the Opposition BJP is now accusing the government of trying to divert people’s attention from issues like the alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd, and Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Slamming the ‘U-turn’ by the Siddaramaiah government, the BJP said by putting the bill on hold, the government has insulted “Kannada, Kannadigas, and Karnataka’’.

Calling the decision “cowardly,” Karnataka BJP president Vijayendra said the bill was a long-pending demand of pro-Kannada organisations and within a few hours, the government rolled back the decision.

“Fearing a split in the I.N.D.I.A bloc, Delhi’s big ‘hand’ must have tied the hands of the CM. Otherwise, how can he take an escapist decision to sideline the bill that will improve the lives of Kannadigas?” he said.

Further, Vijayendra said the government was trying to divert people’s attention from issues like the ST Corporation and MUDA scams, which his party is fighting both inside and outside the legislature. The government got the bill urgently without discussing it in the Cabinet, Vijayendra said, adding that the people of Karnataka.

He also hit out at the Congress ministers who addressed the media to defend their government. “They have lost the moral to raise their heads in front of Kannadigas. Lakhs of people in rural Karnataka were hoping for the government to implement the law. The government has to pass this bill in the ongoing session. Else, let them face the wrath from Kannadigas,” Vijayendra added.