Rehabilitation, the only hope for flood victims of Karnataka's Karadigodu

MADIKERI: Monsoons have become a bane to the residents of Karadigodu near Siddapura in Kodagu. Their pleas for a safe shelter have gone unheard, irrespective of which political party is in power.

With River Cauvery flooding their homes every monsoon, relief centres become their only hope for survival every monsoon.

Nearly 100 families reside by the banks of River Cauvery at Karadigodu village of Siddapura panchayat. The village suffered during the 2019 monsoons and their sufferings have doubled every monsoon thereafter.

“The 2019 floods were devastating and damaged several houses. However, for nearly 40 years, we have been suffering during the monsoon season,” shared Suresh, a resident of the village.

He explained that the villagers are now accustomed to the monsoon woes.