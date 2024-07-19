Rehabilitation, the only hope for flood victims of Karnataka's Karadigodu

MADIKERI: Monsoons have become a bane to the residents of Karadigodu near Siddapura in Kodagu. Their pleas for a safe shelter have gone unheard, irrespective of which political party is in power.
With River Cauvery flooding their homes every monsoon, relief centres become their only hope for survival every monsoon.
Nearly 100 families reside by the banks of River Cauvery at Karadigodu village of Siddapura panchayat. The village suffered during the 2019 monsoons and their sufferings have doubled every monsoon thereafter.
“The 2019 floods were devastating and damaged several houses. However, for nearly 40 years, we have been suffering during the monsoon season,” shared Suresh, a resident of the village.
He explained that the villagers are now accustomed to the monsoon woes.
“When rainfall increases, we keep track of the water level at River Cauvery. When the water level reaches an alarming level, we shift out important things from our house and dump them in any relatives’ places. When the area records flooding, we either shift to relief centres or our relative’s houses,” he added.
Krishna, another resident and a daily wager from the village, shared that they are being served notices every monsoon to shift to safer places. However, he questions, “How can we leave our homes and all our earnings behind every year? Each year we are promised rehabilitation sites. But this has been a distant dream and we have lost all hopes for a better living.”
The residents are currently affected by floods and are being cautioned to shift to relief centres. However, several residents deny moving to relief centres and they will shift only when the floods increase.
“We were assured of rehabilitation houses by several MLAs and ministers. We will shift to these houses if they are built in the same panchayat limits. However, no work is being done to rehabilitate us,” explained Suresh.
When questioned, Ramachandra, the Virajpet Tahashildar confirmed that 10 acres of land has been identified for the rehabilitation of the families that are affected by floods every year.
“We have sent a proposal to the state alongside layout plans. The same is likely to get approval, after which the work for rehabilitation will begin,” he said.